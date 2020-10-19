Don Russell: If These Woods Could Speak

NOW MagazineAll EventsDon Russell: If These Woods Could Speak

Paintings by Don Russell and photographs by Peter Schuler, whose work makes use of the mirrored image as a beginning place.  What is revealed through this process often seems to speak out to us in such a way as to introduce another kind of presence within the image.  Faces and bodies emerge informing the viewer of their existence, which seems to be a deliberate communing between the human and non-human world. Sep 21-Nov 1.

Entry to the Art Gallery of Mississauga is via timed tickets. Book online. https://www.artgalleryofmississauga.com

Art Gallery of Mississauga

 

2020-09-21
2020-11-01
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

Art Gallery of Mississauga

