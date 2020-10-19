Don Russell: If These Woods Could Speak

Paintings by Don Russell and photographs by Peter Schuler, whose work makes use of the mirrored image as a beginning place. What is revealed through this process often seems to speak out to us in such a way as to introduce another kind of presence within the image. Faces and bodies emerge informing the viewer of their existence, which seems to be a deliberate communing between the human and non-human world. Sep 21-Nov 1.

Entry to the Art Gallery of Mississauga is via timed tickets. Book online. https://www.artgalleryofmississauga.com