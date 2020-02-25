Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From channels the second-generation experience in a series of diverse artistic commissions and loans exploring cross-cultural artistic realities. Participating artists include eL Seed, Farihah Aliyah Shah, Liberty Battson, Shinpei Takeda, Sukaina Kubba, Gui Mohallem and others. Feb 25-Apr 19. GA: $10-$20.

agakhanmuseum.org/exhibitions/dont-ask-me-where-im-from

Lunchtime talk: Join exhibition co-curator Marianne Fenton as she discusses the making of this exhibition. Mar 12 at 1 pm. Included w/ admission.

Intergenerational Poetry & Calligraphy Workshop: Apr 5 at 11 am. $40-$50.