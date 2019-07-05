Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot

In 1972, at the age of 21, John Callahan was involved in a car crash that severed his spine and made him a quadriplegic. A heavy drinker since the age of 12 (alcohol had played a role in his crash), the accident could have been the beginning of a downward spiral. Instead, it sparked a personal transformation. Rated 14A. 1 pm. Free.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT406268&R=EVT406268