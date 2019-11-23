Donation Drop

Creatives Connect & Red Dot Project host a social event with music by DJ Phenomenal to collect donations of new clothing and cash for local shelters. This event's main focus is to collect new winter clothing (hats, scarfs, mittens and socks) to donate to local shelters in Toronto. Noon-7 pm. $20.

facebook.com/events/534065823819478

eventbrite.ca/e/78216504671