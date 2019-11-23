Donation Drop

IN Lifestyle Event Space 434 College, unit 2, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S9

Creatives Connect & Red Dot Project host a social event with music by DJ Phenomenal to collect donations of new clothing and cash for local shelters. This event's main focus is to collect new winter clothing (hats, scarfs, mittens and socks) to donate to local shelters in Toronto. Noon-7 pm. $20.

