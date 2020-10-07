NOW MagazineAll EventsDonovan Woods

Donovan Woods

Donovan Woods

by
183 183 people viewed this event.

Virtual album release benefit show in support of Artscan Circle and Southern Girls Rock Camp. Concert filmed in an empty Roy Thomson Hall. Nov 5 at 8 pm. $TBA. Tickets on sale Oct 9. http://WWW.DONOVANWOODS.NET

 

Date And Time

2020-11-05 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-11-05 @ 10:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.