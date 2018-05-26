Doors Open Toronto
Rare access to more than 130 architecturally, historically, culturally and socially significant buildings across the city plus art exhibits, concerts, walking tours and more. This year's theme, Film: The Great Romance, will explore the city's film and television industry.
May 26-27, Sat & Sun 10 am-5 pm. See website for venues, times and details. Most events free.
Various venues see website for info, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free
Festivals