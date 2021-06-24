COVID-19

Double Vision: Jessie Oonark, Janet Kigusiuq, and Victoria Mamnguqsualuk

Jun 24, 2021

The Textile Museum of Canada and Toronto Biennial of Art present the exhibition that shines a light on a highly distinctive art form called nivingajuliat that developed out of government-sponsored craft programs in the Arctic, beginning with the sewing program in Qamani`tuaq (Baker Lake) established in the 1960s. Feb 16-Aug 14, 2022. http://textilemuseum.ca

The Textile Museum of Canada and Toronto Biennial of Art present the exhibition that shines a light on a highly distinctive art form called nivingajuliat that developed out of government-sponsored craft programs in the Arctic, beginning with the sewing program in Qamani`tuaq (Baker Lake) established in the 1960s. Feb 16-Aug 14, 2022. 55 Centre. textilemuseum.ca.

2022-08-14

Art Exhibition

Art

Textile Museum

