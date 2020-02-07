Douglas Coupland Live

Paradise Theatre 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2

Canadian artist and author Douglas Coupland is interviewed onstage about his new visual projects, creative practices and cultural influences. 7 pm (doors 6:30 pm). $10-$15.

This event follows Coupland’s opening reception for the gallery exhibition Fordite: Neominerology In The Anthropocene. The exhibition opens on February 6 and is on until March 14 at the Daniel Faria Gallery.

Paradise Theatre 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2 View Map
