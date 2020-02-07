Douglas Coupland Live

Canadian artist and author Douglas Coupland is interviewed onstage about his new visual projects, creative practices and cultural influences. 7 pm (doors 6:30 pm). $10-$15.

This event follows Coupland’s opening reception for the gallery exhibition Fordite: Neominerology In The Anthropocene. The exhibition opens on February 6 and is on until March 14 at the Daniel Faria Gallery.