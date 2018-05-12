Dove Beauty Bar Mother’s Day Pop-Up
Shoppers Drug Mart 260 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1Z8
Visit Dove’s Beauty Bar Mother’s Day Pop-Up and show some #MomLove. The pop-up will feature giveaways of Dove’s Limited-Edition Engraved Beauty Bar, with the words love or amour inscribed on them (while quantities last) and a beauty bar gifting station. At Shoppers Drug Mart, Queen West & Beverley, 11 am-7 pm. Free. To learn more visit www.Dove.ca.
