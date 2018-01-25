downstream: reimagining water
U of T New College 40 Willcocks, Toronto, Ontario
Writers and scholars Lee Maracle, Rita Wong and Dorothy Christian discuss their collection downstream: reimagining water (2016). Moderated by York University geographer Chaya Ocampo Go, authors and editors of this book will talk about their collaborative work and the possibilities that interdisciplinary writing practices and Indigenous perspectives offer to reimagine our relationships to water. 6:30 pm. Free. Wilson Lounge @ New College, U of T.
