Downsview Park Campfire & Nature Play Program

Downsview Park 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5

On Friday February 21st, if schools are closed due to a strike, Downsview Park will be offering free family nature programming. Join us for a free morning of programming for the whole family. Visit the campfire to roast marshmallows and explore the forest in our Nature Play program. 10 am-noon.

Downsview Park 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
416-634-2566
