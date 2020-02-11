Downsview Park Family Program

On Tuesday February 11th, if schools are closed due to a strike, Downsview Park will be offering free family nature programming. Visit the campfire to roast marshmallows and explore the forest in our Nature Play program. We recommend people wear layers to dress for the weather. 10 am-noon. Free.

en.downsviewpark.ca/event/StrikeProgramFeb11

Please note: This is a drop-in, not a drop-off program. Parent and/or guardian must be in attendance.