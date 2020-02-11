Downsview Park Family Program

Downsview Park 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5

On Tuesday February 11th, if schools are closed due to a strike, Downsview Park will be offering free family nature programming. Visit the campfire to roast marshmallows and explore the forest in our Nature Play program. We recommend people wear layers to dress for the weather.  10 am-noon. Free.

en.downsviewpark.ca/event/StrikeProgramFeb11

Please note: This is a drop-in, not a drop-off program. Parent and/or guardian must be in attendance.

Info

Downsview Park 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5 View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
416-634-2566
