Downsview Park: Food In The Park

Go on a stewardship foraging excursion through Downsview Park's naturalized areas and grow and harvest food from the Downsview Park Orchard Pavilion. Jul 6-Aug 25, every 1st and 3rd Thursday from 6-8 pm. Free. At the Orchard Pavilion, Keele and Whitburn Crescent.

Also on weekends, every 2nd and 4th Sunday from 10 am-noon at the Discovery Centre.

en.downsviewpark.ca/educate/Stewardship