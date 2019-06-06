Downsview Park: Food In The Park

Downsview Park 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5

Go on a stewardship foraging excursion through Downsview Park's naturalized areas and grow and harvest food from the Downsview Park Orchard Pavilion. Jul 6-Aug 25, every 1st and 3rd Thursday from 6-8 pm. Free. At the Orchard Pavilion, Keele and Whitburn Crescent.

Also on weekends, every 2nd and 4th Sunday from 10 am-noon at the Discovery Centre.

en.downsviewpark.ca/educate/Stewardship

Info

All Ages, Free, Ongoing, Outdoor
Community Events
