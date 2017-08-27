Downsview Park Nature Connection

Downsview Park 35 Carl Hall, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2B6

Have you ever seen a tug of war over a bread crumb or a muscle being flexed 2000 times per second? Ever noticed the beautiful patterns that make up each petal of a flower? This program will involve an exploration of some of the overlooked crevices of our Park, and the wonderful miniature world flourishing all around us. 2-4 pm. Free.

Downsview Park 35 Carl Hall, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2B6

Free, Outdoor
416-952-2160

