Downsview Park Nature Connection
Downsview Park 35 Carl Hall, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2B6
Have you ever seen a tug of war over a bread crumb or a muscle being flexed 2000 times per second? Ever noticed the beautiful patterns that make up each petal of a flower? This program will involve an exploration of some of the overlooked crevices of our Park, and the wonderful miniature world flourishing all around us. 2-4 pm. Free.
Free, Outdoor
