Downsview Park's A Walk In The Park
Downsview Park Discovery Centre 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5
Join us for a guided stroll through Downsview Park’s green spaces. This program is geared toward adults and will take place on accessible pathways. Light refreshments will be served at the end of the program. July 7-28 and Aug 11-25, Tuesdays 9:30 am. Free.
For more details on themes please visit en.downsviewpark.ca/
Free, Ongoing, Outdoor
Community Events