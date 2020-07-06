Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers

Google Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-06 10:00:00

Downsview Park Discovery Centre 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5

Join us for a free caregiver and toddler nature program. Connect with the natural world through hands-on outdoor activities. July 6-Aug 24, Mondays at 10 am (no program on August 3). Free.

Registration is required.

For more details on themes please visit en.downsviewpark.ca/event/jr-park-explorers .

Info

Downsview Park Discovery Centre 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5
Free, Kid-Friendly, Ongoing, Outdoor
Community Events
416-634-2566
Google Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-06 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-13 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-20 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-20 10:00:00 iCalendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-20 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-07-27 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-08-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-08-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-08-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers - 2020-08-10 10:00:00