Downsview Park's Jr. Forest Explorers
Downsview Park Discovery Centre 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5
Join us for a free caregiver and toddler nature program. Connect with the natural world through hands-on outdoor activities. July 6-Aug 24, Mondays at 10 am (no program on August 3). Free.
Registration is required.
For more details on themes please visit en.downsviewpark.ca/event/jr-park-explorers .
Info
Free, Kid-Friendly, Ongoing, Outdoor
