Downtime: Ian Rankin

Google Calendar - Downtime: Ian Rankin - 2020-05-19 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downtime: Ian Rankin - 2020-05-19 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downtime: Ian Rankin - 2020-05-19 14:00:00 iCalendar - Downtime: Ian Rankin - 2020-05-19 14:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Join the AGO and the Toronto International Festival of Authors (TIFA) as they collaborate on a series of conversations with writers and artists on boredom, distraction, escapism and dreaming.

For our first conversation, bestselling author Ian Rankin joins Roland Gulliver, the incoming Director of TIFA. 2 pm ET. Free.

Register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8K--Ad9qSNaR0sXcV616xw

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Books
Google Calendar - Downtime: Ian Rankin - 2020-05-19 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downtime: Ian Rankin - 2020-05-19 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downtime: Ian Rankin - 2020-05-19 14:00:00 iCalendar - Downtime: Ian Rankin - 2020-05-19 14:00:00