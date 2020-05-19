Downtime: Ian Rankin

Join the AGO and the Toronto International Festival of Authors (TIFA) as they collaborate on a series of conversations with writers and artists on boredom, distraction, escapism and dreaming.

For our first conversation, bestselling author Ian Rankin joins Roland Gulliver, the incoming Director of TIFA. 2 pm ET. Free.

Register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8K--Ad9qSNaR0sXcV616xw