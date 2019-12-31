Downtown Brampton NYE 2020

Celebrate NYE 2020 in downtown Brampton! Roll into the roaring 2020s with a free concert opened by Wing Night and headlined by JUNO-award winning artist, Magic!. Get dancing at the kid’s dance party in City Hall starting at 6:30pm alongside family-friendly activities and Instagrammable photo ops. Ride there for free with Brampton Transit starting at 7 pm, and enjoy spectacular fireworks in Garden Square, presented by Tim Hortons. We’ll count you down to the new year at 9 pm (for those who can’t stay up late) and again at midnight!​

December 31 from 6:30 pm. Free and all-ages.

brampton.ca/EN/Arts-Culture-Tourism/Festivals-and-Events/Pages/New-Years-Eve.aspx