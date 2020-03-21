Downtown Toronto Seedy Saturday
Scadding Court Community Centre 707 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2W6
Scadding Court Community Centre's Seedy Saturday event will be an opportunity for urban gardeners to get together and celebrate the upcoming growing season. We will have seed vendors, community groups and workshops led by gardening experts. We'll also have a seed swap so bring any seeds you saved last season and go home with new seeds. 10 am-2 pm. $2 suggested donation.
