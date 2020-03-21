Downtown Toronto Seedy Saturday

to Google Calendar - Downtown Toronto Seedy Saturday - 2020-03-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downtown Toronto Seedy Saturday - 2020-03-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downtown Toronto Seedy Saturday - 2020-03-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Downtown Toronto Seedy Saturday - 2020-03-21 10:00:00

Scadding Court Community Centre 707 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2W6

Scadding Court Community Centre's Seedy Saturday event will be an opportunity for urban gardeners to get together and celebrate the upcoming growing season. We will have seed vendors, community groups and workshops led by gardening experts. We'll also have a seed swap so bring any seeds you saved last season and go home with new seeds. 10 am-2 pm. $2 suggested donation.

facebook.com/events/2200446950250077

Info

Scadding Court Community Centre 707 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2W6 View Map
Community Events
416-392-0335
