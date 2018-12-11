DPNCHC Seniors’ Christmas Market
Davenport-Perth Neighbourhood Centre 1900 Davenport, Toronto, Ontario M6N 1B7
Artisans selling jewellery, art, crafts, baking, knitwear, and more. At lunchtime try some freshly made pizza and pasta. Stay till the end and join in a Holiday Seniors’ Dancercize class. 10 am-2:30 pm. Free. In DPNCHC’s Main Lobby and Perth Hall. Accessible site.
