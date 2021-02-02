The Koffler Centre Winter 2021 Books & Ideas Series opens with the Canadian launch of Dr. Ann Heberlein’s On Love and Tyranny: The Life and Politics of Hannah Arendt, translated by Alice Menzies. In an utterly unique approach to biography, On Love and Tyranny traces the life and work of the iconic German Jewish intellectual Hannah Arendt, whose political philosophy and understandings of evil, totalitarianism, love, and exile prove essential amid the rise of the refugee crisis and authoritarian regimes around the world. American author and cartoonist, Ken Krimstein (The Three Escapes of Hannah Arendt – A Tyranny of Truth), will host the online conversation. Feb 17 at 6 pm. Free. Pre-register https://kofflerarts.org/Events/Books-Ideas/Dr-Ann-Heberlein-with-Ken-Krimstein