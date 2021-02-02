NOW MagazineAll EventsDr. Ann Heberlein with Ken Krimstein

Dr. Ann Heberlein with Ken Krimstein

Dr. Ann Heberlein with Ken Krimstein

by
11 11 people viewed this event.

The Koffler Centre Winter 2021 Books & Ideas Series opens with the Canadian launch of Dr. Ann Heberlein’s On Love and Tyranny: The Life and Politics of Hannah Arendt, translated by Alice Menzies. In an utterly unique approach to biography, On Love and Tyranny traces the life and work of the iconic German Jewish intellectual Hannah Arendt, whose political philosophy and understandings of evil, totalitarianism, love, and exile prove essential amid the rise of the refugee crisis and authoritarian regimes around the world. American author and cartoonist, Ken Krimstein (The Three Escapes of Hannah Arendt – A Tyranny of Truth), will host the online conversation. Feb 17 at 6 pm. Free. Pre-register https://kofflerarts.org/Events/Books-Ideas/Dr-Ann-Heberlein-with-Ken-Krimstein

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-17 @ 06:00 PM to
2021-02-17 @ 07:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.