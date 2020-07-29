Dr. Daniel G. Amen: The End Of Mental Illness

Rotman School of Management presents a 1-hour livestream with Dr. Daniel G. Amen, MD, physician and brain disease specialist, discussing his book The End of Mental Illness: How Neuroscience Is Transforming Psychiatry and Helping Prevent or Reverse Mood and Anxiety Disorders, ADHD, Addictions, PTSD, Psychosis, Personality Disorders, and More.

December 2 from 5-6 pm ET. $36. Please register in advance on the website. The cost includes a copy of the book which will be mailed after the event. More information available on the website.

Registration URL: https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20201202DrAmen

events@rotman.utoronto.ca // 416-978-6122