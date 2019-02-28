Draft Biodiversity Strategy For Toronto

to Google Calendar - Draft Biodiversity Strategy For Toronto - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Draft Biodiversity Strategy For Toronto - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Draft Biodiversity Strategy For Toronto - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Draft Biodiversity Strategy For Toronto - 2019-02-28 18:00:00

Centre for Urban Ecology at Humber 209 Humber College Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M9W 5L7

Public consultations Feb 20-Mar 2. Learn about the City's draft strategy, ask questions and give input. 

Wednesday, February 20, 6:30-8 pm (presentation 6:30 pm), at North York Civic Centre (5100 Yonge, Members Lounge).

Tuesday, February 26, 6:30-8 pm (presentation 6:30 pm), at Scarborough Civic Centre (150 Borough, Rotunda).

Thursday, February 28, 6:30-8 pm (presentation 6:30 pm), at the Centre for Urban Ecology at the Humber Arboretum (209 Humber College Blvd).

Saturday, March 2, 1-3 pm (presentations at 1 and 2 pm), at the Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queen's Park Crescent, Timothy Eaton Theatre).

http://toronto.ca/biodiversity

Info
Centre for Urban Ecology at Humber 209 Humber College Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M9W 5L7 View Map
All Ages, Free
Community Events
416-392-4787
to Google Calendar - Draft Biodiversity Strategy For Toronto - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Draft Biodiversity Strategy For Toronto - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Draft Biodiversity Strategy For Toronto - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Draft Biodiversity Strategy For Toronto - 2019-02-28 18:00:00