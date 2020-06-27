NowMagazineAll EventsDrag Ball

Event features performances by the 12 queens competing to become Canadas first drag superstar. 8 pm. Free.

twitch.tv/pridetoronto // youtube.com/channel/UCzZuLt6jxCzc8mhrVbRbh1g

