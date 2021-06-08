NOW MagazineAll EventsDrag Ball

Watch some of the city’s finest drag queens, kings and gender performers including Alexander Brandy, Bombae, Gay Jesus, Ivory Towers, Zackey Lime and others. June 26 from 7-8:30 pm. http://pridetoronto.com/watch

 

2021-06-26 @ 07:00 PM to
08:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Stage

