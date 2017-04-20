Drag Queens Around The World

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario

The Imperial Court of Toronto presents a drag fundraiser showing different cultural backgrounds through song, dance or costume. Featuring Izaya Cole, Yaya Torres, Miss Drew, Teran Blake, hosts Nikki Chin & Jason Dickson and others. Apr 20 at 8 pm (doors 7 pm). $10 sugg donation (benefits SOY Mental Health Program and PWA Food Bank).

Queer
Community Events, Stage
Benefits
Theatre

