Drag Queens Around The World
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario
The Imperial Court of Toronto presents a drag fundraiser showing different cultural backgrounds through song, dance or costume. Featuring Izaya Cole, Yaya Torres, Miss Drew, Teran Blake, hosts Nikki Chin & Jason Dickson and others. Apr 20 at 8 pm (doors 7 pm). $10 sugg donation (benefits SOY Mental Health Program and PWA Food Bank).
Info
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Queer
Community Events, Stage
Benefits
Theatre