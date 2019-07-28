Drag Brunch and a Movie: The Queen w/ Fontaine

Screening of Frank Simon's 1968 drag documentary and brunch with TO's pageant queen Fontaine. Brunch 11 am, performance and film at noon. $18.

Go back in HERstory to the 1967 Miss All-America Camp Beauty Pageant and see the ground-breaking film that brought competitive drag to the world. Director Frank Simon takes us backstage to kiki with the contestants as they rehearse, throw shade, and transform into their drag personas in the lead-up to the big event. Organized by LGBTQ icon Flawless Sabrina months before the Stonewall riots, the New York City competition boasted a star-studded panel of judges including Andy Warhol, Edie Sedgwick and George Plimpton. But perhaps most memorable is an epic read calling out the pageant scene’s racial bias delivered by Crystal LaBeija, who would go on to form the infamous voguing clan, House of LaBeija. Oh henny! Unleash your inner diva and celebrate the scintillating history of drag with this unmissable queer classic.