The 32nd annual Dragon Ball , the signature fundraising gala of Yee Hong

Community Wellness Foundation, will be held virtually in support of

senior care at the four Yee Hong centres and the construction of three new long-term care homes. The virtual Dragon Ball will feature a cooking demonstration by “Demon Chef” Alvin Leung and MasterChef Canada winner Eric Chong, and performances by the Canadian Opera Company and Hong Kong Dance Company, and eight-year-old American piano prodigy, William Zhang. The gala program will also feature many customs of Chinese New Year, including traditional Sichuan face-changing, starch-dough figurine making, and a Lion Dance.

Feb 13 at 8 pm. Online viewing free. VIP packages available. http://www.yehongdragonball.org