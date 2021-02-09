NOW MagazineAll EventsDragon Ball

by
The 32nd annual Dragon Ball , the signature fundraising gala of Yee Hong
Community Wellness Foundation, will be held virtually in support of
senior care at the four Yee Hong centres and the construction of three new long-term care homes. The virtual Dragon Ball will feature a cooking demonstration by “Demon Chef” Alvin Leung and MasterChef Canada winner Eric Chong, and performances by the Canadian Opera Company and Hong Kong Dance Company, and eight-year-old American piano prodigy, William Zhang. The gala program will also feature many customs of Chinese New Year, including traditional Sichuan face-changing, starch-dough figurine making, and a Lion Dance.

Feb 13 at 8 pm. Online viewing free. VIP packages available. http://www.yehongdragonball.org

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-13 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-02-13 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Charity fundraiser
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

