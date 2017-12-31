Drake Commissary: Champagne House Party

Everybody knows it: house parties reign supreme on NYE. So this year, ring it in at the Drake. Toasting to 2018 with red cups, the best tunes and all the comforts of your very own living room (that includes the ball drop, of course). Opulent dinner at our West Queen West homebase, with two seatings starting at 6 pm all the way up until the ball drops!. See website for details.