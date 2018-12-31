Drake 150 NYE
Drake One Fifty 150 York, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3S5
Multi-course dinner followed by full-floor DJ dance party. First dinner seating, 4 courses and welcome cocktail $75/ticket (*tables must be returned for later seating); Second seating, 5 courses and welcome cocktail $125 (keep the table for the rest of the night). Late night party access, starting at 11 pm, no cover. Pre-register: www.thedrake.ca/nye
Info
Drake One Fifty 150 York, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3S5 View Map
New Year's
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge