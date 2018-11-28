Drawdown Land Use Summit: Gaining Ground On Global Warming

Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario

Learn about existing, proven solutions to global warming, including protection and restoration of high-carbon ecosystems and respecting Indigenous control of traditional territories, and how you can help, Presentations by Indigenous and other community organizations. 6:30-9:30 pm. Pwyc donation. RSVP:  https://drawdownlanduse.eventbrite.ca

Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario
