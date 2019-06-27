Drawdown Summit On Climate & Gender
Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario
Find out why the number one solution to global warming is the combination of educating girls and family planning. Confirmed speakers include Katharine Wilkinson of Project Drawdown (pre-recorded), Jessica Ferne of Canadian Partnership for Women and Children's Health (CanWaCH), Janine Hodgson of Canadian Feed the Children, and Ana González Guerrero of Youth Climate Lab. 6-9 pm. Pwyc. Pre-register: climategendersummit.eventbrite.ca
Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario View Map
