Drawing on the Ravines - Nature Drawing
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Native plant expert Lorraine Johnson and scientific illustrator and Métis culture keeper Jenna McGuire explore the wonders of nature and ravine ecology through drawing. Sketch with these experts while learning how a plant’s form relates to how it grows and thrives, and their role in the ecosystem. For all ages and experience. 7 pm. Free. Pre-register parkpeople.ca/opportunity/into-the-ravines
All Ages, Free
