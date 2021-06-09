Dream in High Park: 25 for 25

Small World Music in association with Canadian Stage celebrate Canada Day weekend and the launch of Small World’s 25th Anniversary festivities with three evenings of the finest culturally diverse sounds from around the globe and around the corner. July 1 to 3 at 8 pm. $TBA. Tickets for Dream in High Park performances will go on sale once there is clarity surrounding the resumption of outdoor performances. Reserve https://www.canadianstage.com/shows-events/season/25-for-25

The ampitheatre normally accommodates a capacity of 1,000+ guests. In 2021, the amphitheatre will welcome up to 100 patrons in physically distanced groups of one to four people from the same household. Capacity may fluctuate in response to public health guidelines.



Performances and events will generally be less than 90 minutes in length. Safety measures to be enacted in the park include a masking requirement, sanitization stations and protocols, timed entry to ensure physical distancing, as well as on-site health screening for entry, and dedicated safety officers.