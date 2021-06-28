Dream In High Park: An Evening with Jeremy Dutcher

- News
Intimate concerts with the performer, composer, activist, and musicologist, a member of Tobique First Nation of New Brunswick and trained in the western operatic tradition, Dutcher’s music playfully integrates classical influences into traditional songs of his Wolastoqiyik Nation people. Sept 6-8 at 8 pm. Reserve http://canadianstage.com
Location - High Park Amphitheatre