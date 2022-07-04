Dream in High Park: As You Like It

After a two-year hiatus, Canadian Stage is thrilled to bring Shakespeare back to High Park this summer with a new and visually thrilling production of AS YOU LIKE IT, on stage July 28-September 4 as part of the 2022 Dream In High Park.



One of the Bard’s best-loved comedies, AS YOU LIKE IT is Shakespeare’s sparkling tale of disguise, romance, and adventure set in the forest of Arden and perfect for the High Park Stage. Directed by multi-hyphenate artist Anand Rajaram, this new production features Bren Eastcott as heroine Rosalind and Paolo Santalucia as her love Orlando, joined by Marty Adams, Maja Ardal, Astrid Atherly, Mairi Babb, Leigh Cameron, Belinda Corpuz, Shawn DeSouza-Coelho, Ken Hall, Dylan Roberts, and Eric Woolfe.



Canadian Stage is thrilled to have acclaimed Shadowland Theatre join the AS YOU LIKE IT team, helming set, costume, and props design for the production. This is the first time that Canadian Stage is partnering with Shadowland, a company known for a bold, expressive style, the ability to form simple cardboard into dramatic props, and the creation of immersive landscapes and sets. Founded in 1984, Shadowland has practiced community engaged, outdoor spectacle theatre for almost 40 years, has been awarded three Dora Mavor Moore Awards for Outstanding Costume Design, and was voted Best Grassroots Theatre by Toronto’s NOW magazine



This new imagining of Shakespeare’s most musical play – with more songs than any other –will also feature original music by Canadian songwriters including Kiran Ahluwalia, Lacey Hill, Maryem Toller, and Serena Ryder.