Dream in High Park: Baroque and Beyond Chamber Concerts

Canadian Stage and Tafelmusik present intimate chamber concerts featuring two or three members of Tafelmusik orchestra. Presented in an informal style with introductions from the musicians, a different program will be offered each night. July 8 to 10. $TBA. Tickets for Dream in High Park performances will go on sale once there is clarity surrounding the resumption of outdoor performances. Reserve https://www.canadianstage.com/shows-events/season/baroque-and-beyond

Location - High Park Amphitheatre

 

2021-07-08 to
2021-07-10
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

High Park Amphitheatre

