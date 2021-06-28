COVID-19

Dream In High Park: Dusk Dances 2021- A Film Screening

Canadian Stage present the new way to experience Dusk Dances. Enjoy live music and live dance performance under the stars, followed by a screening of “Dusk Dances 2021: A virtual edition” – directed by William Yong and featuring dance works by 3+ (Yuichiro Inoue, Pulga Muchochoma and Naishi Wang), Kevin Ormsby, Aria Evans and William Yong. Sept 28-29 at 7 pm. Pwyc, $5-$50. Reserve http://canadianstage.com

Additional Details

Location - High Park Amphitheatre

Date And Time
2021-09-28 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-09-29 @ 08:30 PM

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Dance

Location Page

High Park Amphitheatre

Event Tags

