Dream In High Park: Dusk Dances 2021- A Film Screening

Canadian Stage present the new way to experience Dusk Dances. Enjoy live music and live dance performance under the stars, followed by a screening of “Dusk Dances 2021: A virtual edition” – directed by William Yong and featuring dance works by 3+ (Yuichiro Inoue, Pulga Muchochoma and Naishi Wang), Kevin Ormsby, Aria Evans and William Yong. Sept 28-29 at 7 pm. Pwyc, $5-$50. Reserve http://canadianstage.com
Location - High Park Amphitheatre