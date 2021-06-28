Dream In High Park: InTO Focus

dance: made in canada/fait au canada Festival in partnership with Canadian Stage

present the contemporary dance festival, a dynamic mixed program featuring five Toronto-based contemporary dance artists Blue Ceiling Dance, Patricia Beatty, Kendra Epik, Lua Shayenne Dance Company, and SaMel Tanz. Sept 23-25 at 7:30 pm. Pwyc, $5-$50. Reserve http://canadianstage.com