Dream In High Park: InTO Focus

dance: made in canada/fait au canada Festival in partnership with Canadian Stagepresent the contemporary dance festival, a dynamic mixed program.

Jun 28, 2021

dance: made in canada/fait au canada Festival in partnership with Canadian Stage
present the contemporary dance festival, a dynamic mixed program featuring five Toronto-based contemporary dance artists Blue Ceiling Dance, Patricia Beatty, Kendra Epik, Lua Shayenne Dance Company, and SaMel Tanz. Sept 23-25 at 7:30 pm. Pwyc, $5-$50. Reserve http://canadianstage.com

Location - High Park Amphitheatre

2021-09-23 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-09-25 @ 09:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Dance

High Park Amphitheatre

