Dream In High Park: Is My Microphone On?

Canadian Stage presents the play by Jordan Tannahill. This generation will no longer be able to avoid the consequences of climate change. A group of young people (12-17) speak directly to the adults in the audience, holding them to account, questioning the choices that have not been made, the ones that children will be forced to make, and what kind of future they stand to inherit. Sept 2-19 at 7:30 pm. $10-$30. Reserve http://canadianstage.com