Dream In High Park: LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, BOYS AND GIRLS

Canadian Stage Co and Roseneath Theatre present the story of 9-year-old Fiona who comes out as a boy and wants to be called Fin. Fin has always had this feeling – knowing something is different but not knowing what it was or how to say it. As Fin cuts his hair short and changes his name, his family works to understand and adjust to Fin’s gender identity. Dad is accepting of the change right away, but Mom doesn’t quite get it at first. Always from a place of good intentions, we see Fin’s family struggle with this change and through the course of the play ultimately begin to accept and embrace Fin for who he is. Suitable for ages 9 – 14. July 17 at 9 & 11:30 am. $6-$14. Suitable for ages 9 – 14. Reserve http://canadianstage.com