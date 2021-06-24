Dream In High Park: Made in Exile Outdoor Showcase

Canadian Stage celebration of the first Tibetan Heritage Month in Ontario and the fifth year since its inception, Made in Exile will be screening short films created by emerging filmmakers from their 2020-21 Made in Exile x Charles Street Video’s Film Intensive Program. July 4 at 8 pm. Pay what you wish $5-$50. Reserve https://www.canadianstage.com

The ampitheatre normally accommodates a capacity of 1,000+ guests. In 2021, the amphitheatre will welcome up to 100 patrons in physically distanced groups of one to four people from the same household. Capacity may fluctuate in response to public health guidelines.



Performances and events will generally be less than 90 minutes in length. Safety measures to be enacted in the park include a masking requirement, sanitization stations and protocols, timed entry to ensure physical distancing, as well as on-site health screening for entry, and dedicated safety officers.

Seating pods are available for 1, 2, or 4 guests, all attending as one bubble. Please ensure that you select an entire pod when purchasing. If you do not see any pods that reflect the size of your group, or have any inquiries, please contact the Box Office at 416.368.3110.

Chair seating (with chairs provided) is available at the rear of the hill, in rows N, P, and Q.

Tickets for Dream in High Park performances will go on sale once outdoor performances are permitted to resume. Ticket prices will vary based on production and performance. For many performances, some advance tickets will be available for purchase at set prices however the majority of tickets will continue to be offered on a Pay-What-You-Wish basis. At noon, two days prior to each performance, at least 50% of ticket capacity will become available at PWYW and a limited number of those tickets will be available in-person starting 45 minutes prior to the performance to accommodate cash sales. Advertised ticket prices include applicable fees and HST.