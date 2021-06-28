COVID-19

Jun 28, 2021

Dream In High Park: MUKUTHÔ

New collaborative dance work by Casimiro Nhussi and Pulga Muchochoma. This world premiere work is based on a Mozambican ritual from the Chuabo tribe that is performed by elders to communicate with ancestors for guidance, forgiveness, and reconnection to the living. Aug 19-22. Pwyc, $5-$50. Reserve http://canadianstage.com

Additional Details

Location - High Park Amphitheatre

Date And Time
2021-08-19 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-08-22 @ 09:00 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Dance

Location Page

High Park Amphitheatre

Event Tags

