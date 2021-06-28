Dream In High Park: MUKUTHÔ

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
New collaborative dance work by Casimiro Nhussi and Pulga Muchochoma. This world premiere work is based on a Mozambican ritual.
New collaborative dance work by Casimiro Nhussi and Pulga Muchochoma. This world premiere work is based on a Mozambican ritual from the Chuabo tribe that is performed by elders to communicate with ancestors for guidance, forgiveness, and reconnection to the living. Aug 19-22. Pwyc, $5-$50. Reserve http://canadianstage.com
Location - High Park Amphitheatre