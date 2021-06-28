COVID-19

Dream In High Park: Nowhen

A Canadian Stage Production in collaboration with The Department of Theatre, School of the Arts, Media, Performance & Design at York University, presented in partnership with SummerWorks.
Created and directed by Alison Wongnowhen is a collaborative creation reflecting one’s connection to place, dramatizing seven stories that weave across High Park before converging in the Amphitheatre for a collective experience. Aug 5-12 at 3 pm. $TBA. http://canadianstage.com

In nowhen, York University Theatre and Canadian Stage MFA Candidate Alison Wong invites guests to explore, and “let go of time, and revel in place” in a two-part, auditory and nature-based experience set in High Park featuring current Theatre at York students.

In Part 1 (Perspective), guests in small groups are invited to gather at one of seven different entry points to experience one of seven choreographed narratives adapted from stories of different perspectives, featured in Living Hyphen Magazine. 

In Part 2 (Presence), groups converge at the amphitheatre for a live performance, told through sound, movement, colour and language. The performance culminates in both a meditation, and celebration, of a deepend relationship to both the physical and temporal realms.

