Dream in High Park: Stillwater School for Mosquitos

The Musical Stage Company presents the book adaptation of The Mosquito Brothers by Griffin Ondaatje and follows the tale of Dinnn, a little mosquito born in a big puddle in a movie theatre parking lot. Join the Mulligans as they follow the misfit adventures of Dinnn, the only mosquito in a family of four-hundred-and-one who doesn’t like to fly. A musical concert experience for families and children. Aug 10-13 at 11 am. Pwyc. Reserve http://musicalstagecompany.com