Dream in High Park: Stillwater School for Mosquitos

Jun 24, 2021

The Musical Stage Company presents the book adaptation of The Mosquito Brothers by Griffin Ondaatje and follows the tale of Dinnn, a little mosquito born in a big puddle in a movie theatre parking lot. Join the Mulligans as they follow the misfit adventures of Dinnn, the only mosquito in a family of four-hundred-and-one who doesn’t like to fly. A musical concert experience for families and children. Aug 10-13 at 11 am. Pwyc. Reserve http://musicalstagecompany.com

Location - High Park Amphitheatre

Date And Time
2021-08-10 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-08-13 @ 01:00 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Stage

Location Page

High Park Amphitheatre

Event Tags

