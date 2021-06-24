COVID-19

What to stream

Dream In High Park: Toronto Outdoor Picture Show

Screening of Romeo & Juliet. Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic romantic tragedy transports the star-crossed lovers to 1990s.

Jun 24, 2021

Dream In High Park: Toronto Outdoor Picture Show

9 9 people viewed this event.

Screening of Romeo & Juliet. Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic romantic tragedy transports the star-crossed lovers to 1990s Venice Beach. July 11 at 9 pm. Free/PWYW and will become available 48 hours before the event. http://canadianstage.com

Additional Details

Location - High Park Amphitheatre

Export Description

Screening of Romeo & Juliet. Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic romantic tragedy transports the star-crossed lovers to 1990s Venice Beach. July 11 at 9 pm. Free/PWYW and will become available 48 hours before the event. canadianstage.com.

Date And Time
2021-07-11 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-07-11 @ 11:00 PM

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film

Location Page

High Park Amphitheatre

Event Tags

Share With Friends