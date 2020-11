Virtual live edition with Hayden Desser and guests. Returning for its seventh consecutive year, supporting and celebrating the community of children in Toronto with developmental and/or physical disabilities and their families and caregivers, with proceeds directed to its new COVID Family Relief Bursary. http://dreamserenade.ca

Nov 28 at 8 pm. $20.

https://sidedooraccess.com/shows/j3PyrRSOK2RMQXWUk1hS

http://bit.ly/DS2020tix