Dreaming Of A (Non) White Christmas

John Candy Box Theatre 99 Blue Jays Way, 3rd floor, Toronto, Ontario

Comedy as a Second Language presents a storytelling show about diverse holidays. Immigrants and first-generation Canadian comedians will tell stories about their holidays. Featuring Carol Zoccoli, Helder Brum, Shohana Sharmin, Anasimone George, Patricia Tab, Natalie Norman, Preeti Torul and Faisal Butt. 9 pm. $15, adv $10.

Info
John Candy Box Theatre 99 Blue Jays Way, 3rd floor, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Festive Season
Stage
Comedy
416-340-7270
