Dreaming Of A (Non) White Christmas
John Candy Box Theatre 99 Blue Jays Way, 3rd floor, Toronto, Ontario
Comedy as a Second Language presents a storytelling show about diverse holidays. Immigrants and first-generation Canadian comedians will tell stories about their holidays. Featuring Carol Zoccoli, Helder Brum, Shohana Sharmin, Anasimone George, Patricia Tab, Natalie Norman, Preeti Torul and Faisal Butt. 9 pm. $15, adv $10.
