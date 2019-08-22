Drew Hayden Taylor At The CNE
Exhibition Place 200 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3
The Toronto International Festival of Authors presents Taylor in conversation with fellow author Kevin Hardcastle. Taylor will discuss his work as an Indigenous writer, filmmaker, journalist and playwright, and provide a sneak peek into his upcoming book, Chasing Painted Horses. 6 pm. Included with CNE admission ($16-$20). At the Wine Garden Stage, Heritage Court (100 Princes').
Info
Books