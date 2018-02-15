Drew McDowall, Nailbiter
The Garrison 1197 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3
Drew McDowall performs Coil's Time Machines in full, with support from Nailbiter. Doors 9 pm. $12. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com.
Accessibility info: The Garrison is a fully accessible venue. The restrooms are non-binary.
Stuck In The City & Not Dead Yet are fundamentally opposed to sexism, racism, ableism, homophobia, transphobia and any forms of oppression.
